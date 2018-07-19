• Office romance isn’t dead. When Intel CEO Brian Krzanich stepped down last month after his past relationship with another Intel employee came to light, it seemed to signal a new era for the office romance.

The relationship, by Intel’s account, was consensual. Yet the consequences were swift and decisive.

It reportedly took less than a week for the company to launch an investigation and deem the affair a violation of Intel’s non-fraternization policy between managers and direct or indirect reports that had been in place since 2011.

Krzanich’s resignation, of course, occurred against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement and former Intel employees have suggested in press reports that it played a role in the matter’s speedy reconciliation.

Beyond the Krzanich episode, the #MeToo movement that’s triggered a reexamination of inappropriate behavior and women’s marginalization in the workplace has indeed cast workplace relationships in a new light. While they may have been considered harmless in the past, the movement has revealed how damaging romantic or sexual intent in the workplace—especially between a boss and a subordinate—can be. Power dynamics can muddy the idea of consent, and the line between well-intentioned flirting and sexual harassment can be awfully thin.

So against this more enlightened landscape, I asked the question: Does the movement have the potential to kill the office romance for good?

“Oh no, I don’t think it’s ever going to die,” Amy Baker, an associate professor who studies workplace romance at the University of New Haven, told me. “Emotions are what they are at work.”

Yet there is some evidence that companies have tightened their rules for workplace relationships in the last few months. At the same time, employees are reporting less office romance from their end. That all may be good for workers, since there’s research that suggests office romance can have a negative effect on the workplace.

But even Baker, who’s conducted some of that research herself, doesn’t endorse a blanket ban on romantic relationships among colleagues.

So what’s the right solution in the #MeToo era, when allowing some workplace romance seems like a dubious prospect, yet an out-and-out ban is not practical?

Baker’s advice: “Office romance in an environment that’s unfair, highly stressed, or political is toxic,” she says. “Look at the climate and culture that you’re building. Is it where employees feel respected?” That circumstance safeguards against office romance being seen as favoritism or someone getting an unfair deal.

