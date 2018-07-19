Burger King Provides Free Cheeseburgers for Life for Terminally Ill Dog

A Burger King restaurant in Toledo, Ohio, is giving free cheeseburgers to a terminally ill dog for the remainder of his life in a move that has captured the hearts of thousands. The dog’s family tweeted their experience on Sunday, eliciting kind words of support from other animal-lovers with similar stories.

The family said their dog, Cody, was diagnosed with terminal cancer two months ago and given 1-3 months to live. To make it easier for the pup to take his daily medications, the family decided to get him a plain cheeseburger from their local Burger King each day.

“My family and I were heartbroken by the news, but we decided we wanted to try and make the last part of his life the best we could. Everyday since we found out, we’ve gotten him a plain cheeseburger to eat with his many medications to make it easier and more enjoyable for him,” the dog’s owner tweeted.

Thanks to @BurgerKing for showing so much love and kindness towards my family and our dog, Cody. It’s appreciated more than words can describe. pic.twitter.com/KsKnfXtv0S — Karch (@AKarchh) July 16, 2018

When the cashier heard their story, she got her manager’s permission to provide free cheeseburgers for life for Cody.

“I can’t explain how much that means to us, and my family and I are beyond appreciative,” tweeted the owner. “S/o to the employees at the Burger King on Alexis Rd in Toledo, OH for being the best around.”

Burger King replied to the family’s appreciative tweet, saying “the world needs more kindness and empathy. thank you for giving us the chance to do this for Cody.”

The world has poured out support for Cody and his family, some pledging new support for the burger franchise.

Wow, I wish Cody the best. This jerked a tear from me, I'll admit it. I know the love an animal can give you, and its amazing seeing how a dog can spread love to an employee at Burger King who just heard a story about him. What a heartfelt company, I hope Cody can stick through. — Froge (@Froge_TV) July 16, 2018

This is amazing. I’ll make sure to hit up a BK tomorrow❤️❤️❤️ — me (@aprilnovo) July 19, 2018