Brainstorm Health: Fortune 40 Under 40, Drug Prices, Liver Disease Deaths

This morning, Fortune published the 2018 40 Under 40 list—a compilation of the most influential entrepreneurs in business, an all-star crew of young talent from sectors running the gamut from entertainment to finance to, of course, health care.

While the entirety of the list is well worth exploring, I wanted to highlight three individuals specifically doing work in medicine and health care. One is Feng Zhang, a 36-year-old wunderkind likely familiar to readers of Brainstorm Health Daily. Zhang was one of the pioneers of the CRISPR gene-editing technology that’s taken so many life sciences companies by storm and raised hopes of, potentially, one day being able harness the genomic slicing-and-dicing technique to tackle everything from cancer to inherited diseases to HIV/AIDS (just this month, UCLA and UCSF scientists heralded its potential to create cheaper and more efficient forms of cancer immunotherapy).

The other two are siblings Geoffrey and Matthew Chaiken, who co-founded a digital health and technology outfit called Blink Health. In a sense, the pair has always had health care in their blood—both their father and grandfather were physicians. But though they didn’t go directly into medicine, the Chaikens are firmly involved in the industry: Their company aims to use e-commerce tech to tackle the quagmire of sky high prescription drug costs by offering cheaper prices to patients who rely on generic medicines. And they’ve already scored partnerships with pharma giants like Roche, Eli Lilly, and Pfizer, as well as participating pharmacies in the vast majority of zip codes.

