'The Brady Bunch' House Is for Sale

You’re going to need to earn a lot more than Mike Brady pulled in each year if you want to buy his home.

The Brady Bunch house—or at least the one that was used for exterior shots in the 1970s sitcom—is for sale in Los Angeles. And it carries the very California price tag of $1.885 million.

So here’s the bad news… While the split-level home, which was last purchased for $61,000 in 1973, has pretty much the same interior decor from the age of disco, it probably won’t look exactly like fans of the show remember it. (The Brady Bunch was filmed on a sound stage.)

But if you’re looking for 1970s design, it’s a dream home. Details of the home include a rock wall fireplace, wood-paneled walls, floral wallpaper, and an intercom/whole house radio.

The roughly 2,500-square-foot home, located at 11222 Dilling St. in Studio City, sits on a 12,500-square-foot lot in a residential district and borders the Los Angeles river. Like on The Brady Bunch, the garage was converted to a den. Unlike the Bradys, it has two master suites. (That’s it, by the way. It’s a two-bedroom, three-bath home, so the Bradys would never have fit there in reality.)

It’s not the first show from TV’s golden age to go on sale. Last August, the Clampett Mansion from The Beverly Hillbillies hit the market at a price of $350 million. That home is still on the market.

Ernie Carswell, of the real estate company Douglas Elliman, is handling the sale.