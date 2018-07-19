Facebook and AMC Entertainment are partnering up to make buying movie tickets easier.

Through this newly inked deal, Facebook users will be able to purchase their tickets through the social media site starting in the next few days, according to Variety.

This is an addition to Facebook’s newly-launched ticketing platform that allows users to search showtimes and theater locations. AMC is the first movie exhibitor to make a partnership with Facebook on this project official, though they also partner with ticketers Fandango and Atom Tickets.

“We know people already use Facebook to find movies to see in theaters, and purchase tickets to them,” said movie ticketing project manager at Facebook Swapna Joshi in a statement. “Today, we’re excited to add AMC as a partner. This is another way we’re working to make going to the movies fun and easy.”

To access the new feature, Facebook users can go to the “Explore” tab, click on “Movies,” and select a showtime and location. Then, they can choose to use the AMC ticketing platform, which will redirect them to the AMC Theatres website to pay. According to MarketWatch, the feature will be available for all AMC locations in the coming days. This deal comes after AMC’s June launch of its own subscription service, called Stubs A-List, to keep up with competition from MoviePass.

With considerable disruption in the movie theater industry due to waning attendance in the world of streaming on-demand, the AMC-Facebook partnership could help keep AMC afloat.