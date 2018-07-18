Waterpik is recalling nearly 4,000 units of its Sonic-Fusion flossing toothbrush amid reports that the toothbrush’s charging base can overheat, cause a fire, and burn or shock the user.

The 3,800 problematic Sonic-Fusion products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada between June 2017 and June 2018, the company announced on Friday. Distribution was limited to professional educators, trade show customers, and some direct online sales.

The affected units consist of the SF-01 and SF-02 models, with serial/lot numbers SF01 17 06 01 through SF01 18 06 28 and SF02 17 06 01 through SF01 18 06 28, according to Waterpik. Customers can find their product’s serial/lot number by looking on the bottom of the product’s base.

The base of the Sonic-Fusion flossing toothbrush where customers can view the serial/lot number. Michael Estevez/FDA

“Consumers who have the affected units should stop using them, immediately unplug the unit, and return them to Water Pik, Inc.,” the company said in a statement.

To receive a product return kit, customers are asked to call Waterpik at 1-800-674-7718. Those affected by the product malfunctioning should report their experience to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

Waterpik is the No. 1 water flosser and replacement shower head brand in the United States, according to MidOcean Partners, which acquired the brand in 2013.