An Undercover Boss, Elaine Chao, Amy Hood: Broadsheet July 18th

• Undercover boss. TaskRabbit CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot recently spoke to the New York Times about being one of the few black executives in Silicon Valley—”No one thinks I’m a CEO,” she said. Brown-Philpot gave another interview yesterday to Fortune‘s Leigh Gallagher at the Brainstorm Tech conference and touched on her company’s recent acquisition by Ikea.

TaskRabbit, which let users hire independently-contracted “taskers” to perform household chores, is now a built-in option for Ikea shoppers in the U.S. and the U.K.’s largest markets who want help assembling their new furniture. But more growth is planned.

“Part of our expansion strategy is new markets in other cities,” Brown-Philpot said. “Ikea’s in 49 countries—we want to be in all of them, with them, eventually.”

Brown-Philpot joined TaskRabbit as COO in 2013 and got the CEO gig in 2016 when co-founder Leah Busque stepped down. Two years into the job, Brown-Philpot is still trying to better understand both her customers and her contractors. One way she’s done it? By going undercover as a tasker herself.

Brown-Philpot on Tuesday told the Brainstorm audience about her experience as a tasker; she had two hours to clean an apartment well enough that the customer would get a security deposit back. “That was a lot of pressure,” she recalled. “It was a good experience to not just feel what it’s like to be a client sometimes but also feel what it’s like to be a tasker.”

The client’s dirty oven was especially challenging, but he did get his money back, and Brown-Philpot never revealed her ruse. “I didn’t want to freak him out,” she said.

Fortune