Bruce Springsteen's Broadway Show Is Heading to Netflix

Bruce Springsteen’s one-man Broadway show is making its way from the stage to the small screen.

The Tony award-winning “Springsteen on Broadway” will drop as a Netflix special on Dec. 15, the same day the musical ends its two-year run at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

“We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen — a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman — to Netflix in this historic one-man show,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos told Rolling Stone. “This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time.”

At the time of its initial premiere in October 2016, the iconic rocker’s show was only meant to run for six weeks. After garnering rave reviews from critics and turning out a consistent audience, Springsteen extended the show by 10 more weeks. In March, he announced plans to prolong his stay on Broadway to December of this year, totaling an impressive run of 236 shows. According to the New York Times, “Springsteen on Broadway” has grossed $76 million and has been seen by more than 151,000 people.

If Springsteen wins an Emmy award for the Netflix special, he will be one of only a dozen coveted EGOT recipients to take home an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and a Tony.