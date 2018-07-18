Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers drawing failed to yield a jackpot-winning ticket, pushing the prize from $375 million to $422 million.

However, the drawing did result in three $1 million dollar winners — meaning five numbers matched the drawing, but the Mega Ball number didn’t. The winning Mega Millions numbers for July 17, 2018, were 40, 41, 61, 66, and 67, with Mega Ball number 12.

The $1 million tickets were sold in New Jersey, Florida, and Oklahoma. In New Jersey, the winning ticket was sold in Ocean County at a 7-Eleven store in Pine Beach along Route 9, according to NJ.com. In Oklahoma, the winning ticket was sold at Chisholm Corner in Marlow, Oklahoma, according to the Duncan Banner. The Florida location, according to the Florida Lottery was Publix on South Flamingo Road in Cooper City.

Overall, 44 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington, D.C., participate in the Mega Millions lottery, which has drawings on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is for $422 million — the sixth-largest Mega Millions jackpot.

Updated 7/18/2018 at 12:25 p.m. PDT: This piece was updated with purchase location of the $1 million ticket in Florida.