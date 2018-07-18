Google Fine, Texas Instruments, Musk Apology: CEO Daily for July 18, 2018

Good morning.

Does the technology industry face a trust crisis? That was a topic throughout the day at Fortune‘s Brainstorm Tech in Aspen yesterday. And the evidence seems to suggest the answer is yes. A SurveyMonkey study conducted for the conference found:

– 73% of Americans worry AI will be used to violate their privacy

– 72% of Americans believe AI will destroy more jobs than it will create

– 52% see AI as doing more to increase than decrease income inequality

The survey showed people have little trust in tech companies to use new technologies for the public good. “Building companies with a sense of responsibility is something we have to amp up the conversation around,” said Hemant Taneja, managing director of General Catalyst, during a town hall discussion. Tech companies need to stop “doing things that are good for business in the short term but not in the long-term interest of society.”

I interviewed Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao on the Brainstorm stage, and she also emphasized the importance of trust in developing autonomous vehicles. “We want to set a template that will foster and cultivate” the autonomous vehicle industry, but “we also have to take care of issues that people care about…such as safety. Safety is number one.”

On a separate note, I asked Secretary Chao about serving under a President who has violated so many norms of national leadership: his loose relationship with the facts, his rejection of Republican orthodoxy on trade, his rejection of traditional U.S. allies and embrace of enemies, etc. Her response, after saying “every president is different and they have their own particular styles”: “I believe in public service, and I believe it is a privilege and an honor to serve our people and our country. I also think that the American people deserve a functioning government.” Amen to that. More from Secretary Chao here, and more from Brainstorm Tech here.

Separately, Fortune yesterday announced a new spinoff of the Aspen conference, Brainstorm Finance, focused on the revolution in financial technology, which will be held June 19-20 next year in Montauk, NY. Details here.

