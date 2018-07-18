Ommegang's Latest 'Game of Thrones' Beer Honors the Mother of Dragons

Ommegang just announced its latest Game of Thrones beer, a Westeros-themed beer modeled after the Mother of Dragons.

The brewery is releasing four Game of Thrones-inspired brews by the end of the year, each one focused on a different character that’s currently battling for the Iron Throne. Inspired by Daenerys Targaryen, the beer is a blend of a smoked porter and a Belgian kriek, a mixture Ommegang says “represents the smoke and fire that Daenerys has unleashed on her opponents during her ascent to conquer and rule the seven kingdoms.”

“Mother of Dragons represents in beer one of our favorite characters from Game of Thrones. Daenerys’s ascent from obscurity has been one of the most inspiring storylines of the show, and we’re thrilled to release a blend that embodies the character traits that have underpinned that rise,” Doug Campbell, Brewery Ommegang president said in a statement.

As for how it tastes, the brewery says it has “aromas of chocolate covered cherries” that “intertwine with subtle smoke and roasted malt” and “the flavor is rich with tart cherry up front leading to a center palate of semi-sweet chocolate resolving to subtle smoke and mild sweetness.”

The Game of Thrones series of beers started in April with the release of Hand of the Queen, a barleywine. That was followed in June with the release of Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, a sour blonde blend. The final beer in the series will be announced later this year.

Mother of Dragons will be available on September 28 in 750 ml bottles for a suggested retail price of $12.99.