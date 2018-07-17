New World Order, Netflix Plunge, Bezos Wealth: CEO Daily for July 17, 2018

Good morning.

Uber’s Dara Khosrowshahi was first up at Fortune Brainstorm Tech yesterday, and made clear he’s a bit frustrated that everyone is so relentlessly focused on his company’s well-publicized bro culture. (The company is now being investigated for gender discrimination.) Nevertheless, he is clearly tackling the culture challenge, and believes he is making progress.

The culture “can change. But it cannot change in a number of months. Cultures aren’t built overnight and they certainly can’t be changed overnight. Moreover, there are many aspects of our culture I want to keep.”

“The work is continuing. It’s not over. The culture work is never done.”

As for growth, Khosrowshahi clearly has big ambitions. Uber’s goal is to reduce the cost of transportation, and as that happens, he believes, its share of the transportation market can grow dramatically. “We will go from 0.5% to 20-30%. We are just getting started.”

Other day one highlights:

JD.com CEO Richard Liu on the U.S.-China trade war: “I can tell you it is okay.” If tariffs drive the price of American goods too high, “we can find another choice.”

AMD CEO Lisa Su on the future of AI: “We all generate incredible amounts of information. The truth is, we don’t know what to do with all this data.” We have a long way to go….

Walmart eCommerce CEO Marc Lore on competition with Amazon: “You’re going to see us move toward same day delivery…and voice will become increasingly important.”

Yahoo co-founder Jerry Yang on meeting Jack Ma: “I’ve always thought of myself as the luckiest person in the world because of the timing of my investment in Alibaba.”

