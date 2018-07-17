Here Are the Most (and Least) Stressed Cities in America

If you live in Detroit, there’s a good chance you’re feeling more stress than most others across America.

In a newly released study, WalletHub revealed its list of the most- and least-stressed cities in the U.S. With a score of 63.53 out of a possible 100, Detroit was tops for most-stressed city. According to WalletHub, Detroit has the highest “health and safety stress” in the U.S. and is ranked third and fourth for financial stress and family stress, respectively. Its work stress is 24th. It was closely followed by Newark, N.J., which scored the top stress level for work- and family-related stress.

WalletHub’s findings come from its study of more than 180 cities across the U.S. The site, which analyzes financial services, analyzed cities across 37 metrics, including the average weekly hours people work in each area to their debt load. It also evaluated divorce and suicide rates, among others, according to the site.

Cleveland, Birmingham, Ala., and Toledo, Ohio placed third, fourth, and fifth, respectively in most-stressed cities. They all scored high in financial, family, and health and safety stress.

On the other side of the spectrum, however, were those cities in which people feel the least stressed. On that side of things, Fremont, Calif. was tops with a score of just 25.93 in the stress rating. It was followed by Bismarck, N.D., Sioux Falls, S.D., and Overland Park, Kans.

In addition to stress scores, WalletHub shared top five rankings for cities across a variety of metrics. Nashua, N.H., for instance, has the lowest crime rate, while Charleston, W.V. has the highest crime rate in its study. Minneapolis, Minn. has the largest number of healthy adults and those living in Casper, Wyo. have the lowest job security.