The thought of working in New York and its surrounding areas may make some think of an unrelenting rat race. But there are plenty of employees who enjoy their companies’ corporate cultures and feel as though their workplaces give them a chance to shine—even when those organizations are large. To identify the best companies to work for in the region, Fortune partner Great Place to Work surveyed more than 33,000 employees. According to the results, these are the best companies with 1,000 or more employees to work for in the New York area.
This list represents large companies only, to see New York’s 25 best small- and medium-sized workplaces, click here.
1
Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants
U.S. employees: 8,265
Industry: Hospitality
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“I love the autonomy that Kimpton allows me to run the operations. There is a tremendous amount of trust that is given to all employees. There is a tremendous entrepreneurial spirit within Kimpton which allows my creativity come to life.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
2
T-Mobile US, Inc.
U.S. employees: Confidential
Industry: Telecommunications
Employees say:
“Something unique about T-Mobile is the fact that we are not scared or worried about change. The culture has been only about challenging the status quo. The company, under the guidance of leadership, gives us a lot of confidence to work at T-Mobile.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
3
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP
U.S. employees: 1,535
Industry: Legal
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“The corporate culture is by far the BEST I have seen in 20 years as legal secretary or admin at various banks, law firms and office jobs in New York City. The partners are kind, almost always friendly and warm to the janitors and staff at all levels.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
4
Stryker Corporation
U.S. employees: 16,232
Industry: Medical devices
Major locations in N.Y. area: Mahwah, NJ; Allendale, NJ
Employees say:
“Management knows that diversity in teams is critical to the success of a company. We receive training to actively encourage making diverse teams to generate better solutions. It is critical for innovation and that is our company’s strong suit.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
5
Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.
U.S. employees: 47,084
Industry: Food/Grocery, Specialty
Major locations in N.Y. area: Rochester; Buffalo; Syracuse
Employees say:
“My supervisors treat me the same way as the rest of the employees. All of the coworkers work as a team and we work better as a team. I have all the opportunities to advance in the company.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
6
Cooley LLP
U.S. employees: 1,892
Industry: Legal
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“The NY office has a great team structure among secretaries. They value our opinion regarding how to better work as a team to achieve a common goal to meet attorney and client needs.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
7
Power Home Remodeling
U.S. employees: 2,223
Industry: Contracting
Major locations in N.Y. area: Iselin, NJ; Wilton, CT; Melville, NY
Employees say:
“This is the first company I have worked for where I feel like I belong and my voice matters. The managers here don’t look at us as just employees, but look at us as the oxygen of the company. From the bottom to the higher ups, every position matters.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
8
Zillow Group
U.S. employees: 2,908
Industry: Online Internet Services
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“The speed at which they implement changes based on employee feedback both shows that they listen to their employees’ concerns and follow through on addressing those concerns. Continual iteration means you always have a chance to affect change.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
9
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
U.S. employees: 37,821
Industry: Food and Beverage Service
Employees say:
“There is no ceiling. If you start as a dishwasher, busser, server, prep cook, whatever — you can climb the ladder of the company and change your life.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
10
Deloitte
U.S. employees: 55,608
Industry: Consulting-Actuarial/Risk Assessment, Consulting – Management
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“Regardless of your level, your input and involvement matters here. I’m an Analyst and have experienced an open-door culture and got involved in brainstorming sessions with senior level management that led to strategic insights/decisions.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
11
Marriott International, Inc.
U.S. employees: 136,781
Industry: Hotel/Resort
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“The company has a commitment to its associates and guests. The belief that “take care of your associates and they will take care of the guests, and the guests will return” is very much alive and well even during expansion. ”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
12
Build-A-Bear Workshop
U.S. employees: 3,399
Industry: Specialty
Major locations in N.Y. area: Long Island, NY
Employees say:
“They allow for individual growth and give employees opportunities to facilitate training. There’s nothing more empowering than helping people learn and move up in the company. Everyone has an expertise skill and the company recognizes & promotes it.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
13
Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company
U.S. employees: 3,697
Industry: Management
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“Concord is a family with real love and caring. The company focuses on doing the right thing ALL the time. I have never been part a company that is so focused on each other as a family.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
14
FedEx Corporation
U.S. employees: 281,933
Industry: Package Transport
Employees say:
“I don’t think there is anywhere like FedEx. Mr. Smith’s commitment to treating employees well, promoting from within, and doing the right thing really is woven into the DNA of this company, and for 40 years as a Fortune Global 100 company is amazing.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
15
Dropbox
U.S. employees: 1,535
Industry: Software
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say: “Leadership fully embodies the culture that they carefully and intentionally designed for the company. They are human-first and approachable. I’m inspired by their balance of empathy and tenacity, and respect them immensely.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
16
Capital One Financial Corporation
U.S. employees: 41,280
Industry: Banking/Credit Services
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“Leadership fully embodies the culture that they carefully and intentionally designed for the company. They are human-first and approachable. I’m inspired by their balance of empathy and tenacity, and respect them immensely.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
17
Hunton & Williams LLP
U.S. employees: 1,304
Industry: Legal
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“Putting people first, our work environment, our ability to retain and serve clients, our reputation for excellence among clients, and our exceptional leaders sharing a common vision while developing exceptional talent [make us unique].”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
18
Voya Financial
U.S. employees: 6,590
Industry: Investments, Life Insurance
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“I find the focus on diversity to be something that distinguishes our company. Management encourages diversity not only from the view of race or gender but also from the perspective of opinions and thought processes.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
19
Comcast NBCUniversal
U.S. employees: Confidential
Industry: Telecommunications
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say: “As a woman and a new manager, I have been given several opportunities for additional training to help develop my skill sets. I have had more opportunities in 12 months than in 8 years at my previous employer. I feel truly recognized and appreciated.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
20
American Express
U.S. employees: 20,431
Industry: Banking/Credit Services
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“It has a very diverse management team and strives hard to be fair to all genders and cultures. We deal with employees throughout the world and all are treated with respect. It is a huge company but doesn’t have barriers to divide us on our goals.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
21
Old Navy
U.S. employees: 51,619
Industry: Clothing
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“Empowerment makes us unique in the retail industry. We acknowledge and celebrate innovators and allow leaders to be business owners. We embrace learnings and grow people professionally and personally. ”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
22
Horizon Media
U.S. employees: 1,478
Industry:
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“The Horizon family lives and breathes our company motto, Business is Personal. At Horizon, Business is Personal is much more than words on paper. It’s the way we interact with our clients/partners, and with fellow co-workers.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
23
Mars, Incorporated
U.S. employees: 13,954
Industry: Food products; beverages and tobacco
Major locations in N.Y. area: Hackettstown, NJ
Employees say:
“Mars associates are quick to recognize good work. There is a strong culture of peer recognition which fosters extremely high trust and collaboration. Mars is willing to invest in its people to help them build a career that’s more than just a job.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
24
Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP
U.S. employees: 2,653
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“There’s a tangible sense of belonging and caring here. Constant improvement is a theme at Baker Tilly where we believe in leaving everything better than the way we found it for those that succeed us.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
25
Ernst & Young LLP
U.S. employees: 43,874
Industry: Consulting – Management
Major locations in N.Y. area: New York City
Employees say:
“It is frowned upon if you do not use your vacation time, if you do not give feedback, and if you do not help your team members. This to me means that we are responsible for professional improvement, team cohesiveness, and our work life balance.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.