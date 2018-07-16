Term Sheet -- Monday, July 16

Good morning from Aspen!

Fortune’s annual Brainstorm Tech conference begins today, and I look forward to meeting many of you in person.

We’ll kick it off with a conversation between Fortune executive editor Adam Lashinsky and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. It’s hard to believe that Khosrowshahi has only been at the helm of the tech giant for less than a year — yet there’s a lot to talk about. We should get an update on Uber’s strategy, business, culture, and of course, its much-anticipated IPO.

Khosrowshahi recently commented on his plan to take Uber public in 2019, saying that the company is in a “good position” in terms of its profitability and margins. (It still needs to hire a chief financial officer, though.)

The conversation will take place today at 2:05 p.m. MT // 4:05 p.m. EST, and it will be livestreamed here. If you miss it, I’ll have a full breakdown of the topics discussed shortly following the session as well as in tomorrow’s Term Sheet.

Other highlights from today’s agenda include:

— Shiva Rajaraman, chief product officer at WeWork

— Richard Liu, CEO of JD.com

— Bradley Tusk, CEO of Tusk Ventures

— Penny Pritzker, chairman of PSP Partners

— Hooi Ling Tan, co-founder of Grab

— Pat Gelsinger, CEO of VMWare

— Dennis Woodside, COO of Dropbox

— Marc Lore, CEO of Walmart eCommerce U.S & CEO of Jet.com

— Toni Reid, Vice President of Alexa Experience and Echo Devices at Amazon

— Jerry Yang, founding partner of AME Cloud Ventures & co-founder of Yahoo

See the full agenda here.