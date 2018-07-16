• Backfire in Britain. President Donald Trump took multiple jabs at Theresa May during his visit to the U.K. late last week. In an interview with the Sun newspaper, Trump criticized her approach to Brexit, saying she’d ignored his suggestion on how to get it done. At the same time, he endorsed her political opponent Boris Johnson, who had resigned just days earlier in protest of May’s ‘soft’ Brexit plan, as a fine prime minister candidate.

The timing of his critique was especially awkward since the interview was published as May rolled out the red carpet for Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Blenheim Palace.

Initially, it appeared that Trump hit May while she was down (in the wake of Johnson’s and Brexit Minister David Davis’s resignations), but his words might in fact have the opposite effect.

Why? Because Trump is so incredibly unpopular in the U.K.; more than three-quarters of Brits hold an unfavorable view of him, hence the mass protests in London on Friday that included a blimp shaped like a baby Trump. Therefore, his criticism of May, as this Atlantic piece points out, could actually serve as a rallying cry in support of her. In fact, May’s adversaries in the Labour party seemed to come to her defense. Labour MP Emily Thornberry, for instance, called the president’s comments “rudeness upon rudeness” and urged May to stand up to him.

May’s biggest boost may have come from the fact that, in response to the Sun interview, Trump did what he almost never does: apologize. At the Friday press conference, Trump told reporters: “When I saw her this morning, I said, ‘I want to apologize, because I said such good things about you,’” he said. “She said, ‘Don’t worry, it’s only the press.’ I thought that was very professional.”

Trump went on to praise May’s toughness and smarts. “And I would much rather have her as my friend than my enemy, that I can tell you,” he said.

May still has a long way to go in terms of avoiding challenges to her leadership and navigating Britain through Brexit—just this morning, another former cabinet minister called for a second referendum to protest May’s existing Brexit plan—but she did notch a win on Friday: Few world leaders can claim getting a notoriously bold president to rein in his bravado.