There’s nothing like an annual conference to focus the mind on general trends affecting an entire industry. Typically themes become apparent over the course of an event. But the organizer’s job is to anticipate those story lines and program the conference accordingly.

Brainstorm Tech, Fortune’s annual gathering of technology executives, entrepreneurs, and investors, kicks off this afternoon in Aspen, Colo. My colleagues and I believe we’ve got just the right people to discuss just the right themes. It is Fortune’s ninth consecutive year back in Aspen, after we dallied in the oughts a year each in San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, and Pasadena.

Before getting to what I expect to be big in Aspen this week, I marvel at how obvious the trends from the past few years look—at least in retrospect. Two years ago we featured the founders of a novel company called WeWork. Billions of dollars raised later, WeWork is emblematic of a crop of disruptive companies with questionable business models but massive balance sheets. (We’ll hear from the WeWork’s chief product officer this year; some of what he’ll have to say is surprising.) Also in 2016 our audience heard about Amazon’s Alexa, already a niche hit but nowhere near the cultural phenomenon it is today.

Last year, before #MeToo was omnipresent, we hosted a town hall conversation about gender diversity. That debate only intensified in the 12 months that followed. Christa Quarles, CEO of OpenTable, had a completely unscripted one-word response to an assertion made during that session. She’ll give a review this week of where the issue stands.

So what of this year?

Our town hall will be on the “techlash,” easily one of the two biggest issues facing the tech industry today. Since Facebook’s privacy transgressions became front-page news—sorry, digitalheads, I still like that expression—the topic has ebbed and flowed, with some suggesting there’s no true backlash at tech at all. (Look at the stock prices of the FAANGs.) That strikes me as too simplistic an analysis; I’ll let you know what I think after Tuesday’s no-holds-barred chat.

The elephant in the room of the technology industry is U.S.-China relations. This just happens to be the year Brainstorm Tech will have the strongest contingent ever of visiting Chinese executives, led by Richard Liu, CEO of megacap retailer JD.com. We tend to focus only a bit on politics and policy at Brainstorm Tech, but we certainly don’t ignore them. Elaine Chao, U.S. secretary of transportation, will be onstage, as will Obama administration commerce secretary Penny Pritzker and superlobbyist Bradley Tusk.

Please tune in to the livestream of the Brainstorm Tech plenary sessions from Monday afternoon (Mountain time) until noon on Wednesday.