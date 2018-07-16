Brainstorm Health: Prime Day FOMO, Blood Pressure Drug Recall, Unnecessary Antibiotics

Happy Monday, readers. This is Sy.

It’s hectic times here this week, so a short one for you today (we’ll be back to regularly scheduled programming tomorrow).

This afternoon, I sat down with Deborah Waterhouse, who has served as CEO of ViiV Healthcare since April 2017. ViiV is tackling the scourge of HIV/AIDS; it’s a joint operation that’s overwhelmingly run by U.K. pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline alongside minority stakes from Pfizer and Japan’s Shionogi. The outfit’s approach to HIV treatment, which includes both an aggressive R&D philosophy and a global business model that allows patients in poor nations to afford life-saving treatments, catapulted GSK to the top spot in Fortune’s 2016 Change the World list, a collection of companies that are doing well by doing good.

Waterhouse and I touched on a number of fascinating issues, including: the state of HIV drug development and the prospect of a “functional cure”; the incentive systems that drive research in infectious diseases (and how they sometimes fail); and how difficult it can be to get certain countries to adopt programs that could potentially help millions of their HIV-afflicted people because of persisting stigma.

I'll have more for you on our conversation soon.