How to Track the Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 Deals

Bargains come fast and furious on Amazon Prime Day. And if you don’t move fast, you can miss out. But who has time (or the desire) to stare at the screen for 36 hours?

The good news is there are lots of ways to track Prime Day specials as they roll out, which can give you an upper hand at grabbing the hottest deals before anyone else. See one you’re on the fence about? The smart move is to put it in your cart immediately. You can always remove it before checkout, and that will at least ensure you have the option of saying no later.

Here are a few ways to keep up with the latest offerings.

Download the Amazon app

Amazon’s Shopping App (available for Android and iOS) is the most direct way to keep an eye out for discounts on items on your wishlist. Go to the app’s settings menu, click notifications and toggle alerts on for “Your Watched and Waitlisted Deals”. See something you want? Select the “Watch this deal” button.

Also, this year. You’ll get $5 off one deal by using the Amazon mobile app camera feature—product search, barcode scanner, package X-Ray, and augmented reality.

Grab the Amazon Assistant browser extension

This browser tool keeps an eye out for deals as you explore other sites. And if you use it during Prime Day, you’ll get $5 off any purchase of $25 or more.

Deals on Amazon Echo

Amazon’s Echo devices sometimes get first crack at exclusive deals. It’s worth asking “Alexa, what are your deals?” occasionally throughout the day to see if she’s got something new that suits your needs. (Be sure to have enabled voice purchasing beforehand.)

Monitor CamelCamelCamel.com

While CamelCamelCamel doesn’t track Prime Day sales, per se, it does follow the price history of all products on Amazon, so you can see if that “bargain” really is one. You can also set it to send an alert when the price drops to a certain point, with notifications sent to you via email, Twitter or RSS.

Check these deal-hunting sites

There are a number of deal-hunting websites online, all of which will be on full alert for Prime Day bargains. Notable ones to watch include SlickDeals.net and BestBlackFriday, which is tracking Prime Day 2018 prices with those of Black Friday 2017.

Follow Amazon on Facebook

The glory days of leaking deals through social media are behind us, but it’s still a good idea to keep an eye on Amazon’s Facebook and Twitter pages. There’s no telling where the company will slip in a few under-the-radar deal announcements this year.