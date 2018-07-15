National Ice Cream Day is here, which means some of your favorite ice cream chains are celebrating on Sunday, July 15 with special Ice Cream Day deals and discounts. Some shops are giving away free ice cream cones and scoops, while others have created an Ice Cream Day menu to mark the occasion. Go for a cone or a sundae, and pile on the toppings—for one day this week, your ice cream dreams are unlimited.

And free (or discount) scoops is a big deal, because ice cream pulls in a lot of green in the United States, with the ice cream industry contributing $39 billion to the national economy and creating more than 188,000 jobs nationwide, according to the ice cream manufacturing and marketing group International Dairy Foods Association

About 1.54 billion gallons of ice cream products were produced in the United States in 2015 alone, the most recent year with data available. Of that, manufacturers note that 898 million gallons was regular ice cream (as opposed to low-fat varieties). Retailers say the Great Lakes region—that’s Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin—is the most successful ice cream market. And every summer, demand for the frosty, frozen dessert skyrockets. June and July are the busiest months for ice cream sales, according to the IDFA.

It’s not clear if President Ronald Reagan knew about those summertime sales figures when, in 1984, he designated the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream Day. He also named July National Ice Cream month.

Check out some of the best National Ice Cream Day deals and discounts below.

Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone is offer a sweet deal for National Ice Cream Day 2018—and for any day consumers crave a cup or cone fresh off that marble mixing slab: a buy-one-get-one free offer for customers who download the creamery’s My Stone Cold Club Rewards smartphone app.

But the popular ice cream shop isn’t just giving out free scoops. In a special National Ice Cream Day deal, Cold Stone is also offering a free $10 e-gift card, with the purchase of $30 of gift cards online. But take note, this special offer is only for July 15.

In honor of National Ice Cream Day we are offering a FREE $10 eGift with the purchase of $30 in Gift Cards online! This offer will only be good on July 15th, so don't miss your chance.

Dairy Queen

DQ is often a National Ice Cream Day destination. While the popular chain isn’t offering a deal specific to National Ice Cream Day 2018, Dairy Queen has another ongoing free ice cream promotion. When customers download and registers with the DQ smartphone app, they get a code for one free small Blizzard.

I am a free small DQ BLIZZARD treat and when you download and register the new DQ® App, I will be yours.

Baskin Robbins

Customers who download the Baskin-Robbins mobile app in time for National Ice Cream Day will scoop up exclusive offers, including a buy-one-get-one cone offer, $.99 sundae, or $2 off a medium milkshake. Offers apply to any ice cream flavor.

Baskin-Robbins will also end the month of July the way it caps every month with 31 days: with $1.50 regular and kid-sized scoops.

Whole Foods

For three whole days, Whole Foods and Amazon Prime are celebrating one awesome National Ice Cream Day. From July 13 to 15, Whole Foods customers can snag two pints of Ben & Jerry’s or Talenti flavors for only $6 total. Amazon Prime members who use the smartphone app at checkout save an additional 10%, which is a cool $4.50 for two pints. (For reference, Ben & Jerry’s pints cost $4.99 each, and Talenti prices theirs at $5.49.)

Dippin’ Dots

What was once advertised as the ice cream of the future is 30 years old in 2018, which makes it the ice cream of now. To celebrate National Ice Cream Day and three decades of tiny ice cream orbs, Dippin’ Dots will be giving away free mini cups for two hours on July 15. Use the futuristic chain’s store locator to find participating locations and times.

Carvel

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, Carvel is offering a buy-one-get-one special on its signature soft serve. Offer good for cups or cones, and customers should check to make sure their local Carvel location is participating.