Basil Hayden's "Two by Two" Whiskey Features an Unusual Blend. Here's What's in It

Basil Hayden’s Bourbon has debuted a new limited-release whiskey this month that offers the “spiciness of a rye” along with the “sweet characteristics and finish of a bourbon,” in part because it contains both.

Two by Two Rye includes an unprecedented blend of two ryes and two bourbons (thus the two-by-two name) that have been combined so that their flavors complement each other.

The blend includes a five year-old Kentucky Straight Rye, a seven year-old “high-rye” Kentucky Straight Rye, a 13 year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon, and a 6 year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

“Basil Hayden’s has always been known for its distinctive spicy finish, so innovating in the rye category continues to be an exciting venture for the brand, especially as interest in the category grows exponentially,” said Rob Mason, a vice president of marketing at Beam Suntory. “While Basil Hayden’s Two by Two Rye upholds our trademark spice and approachability, this blend also challenges the status quo and encourages fans to discover the versatility of rye.”

As for how it tastes, Beam Suntory says that the medium-bodied whiskey has a “balanced blend of sumptuous rye and brown sweets with an ample woody accent” and that the whiskey has a “pleasant, long lingering warmth” for the finish.

The whiskey is available nationwide for a limited time with a suggested retail price of $44.99.