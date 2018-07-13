Amazon Prime Day, a 36-hour annual sale that kicks off on Monday, will offer “more than one million deals” on products available through the online retailer, an increase over the “hundreds of thousands” last year.

The sale will also be available in more countries with Australia, Singapore, Netherlands and Luxembourg are joining Prime Day this year. The sale was already available in U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria as well as the United States.

Deals will be added throughout the day on Monday, starting at noon PST. So it pays to check the site frequently.

But now for the important stuff: What are the discounts?

Of course, we don’t know all one million of them, but we do already know about a good number of bargains. Here are some of the highlights:

Amazon Specific Deals

Amazon is already cutting the price of Amazon-specific products in anticipation of the big day. You can get an Echo Show for $130 right now, or $100 off its regular price; and the Echo Dot for $34.99 (it’s typically $50). You can also get three months of Kindle Unlimited for $1 (it’s normally $10 a month), four months of Amazon Music for $1 (usually $7.99 a month), and three months of Audible for $4.95 per month. Meanwhile, a number of movie rentals have been reduced to $2. Also, gamers can get a free video game from Twitch every day leading up to Prime Day as well as a few after.

On Monday, Amazon will offer the Kindle Paperwhite for $80, and its Blink XT1 Home Security Camera system for $75 (it’s typically $130). The Amazon Tap Portable Alexa Speaker will discountd to $84.99 ($45 off), and the Fire TV Cube will be sold as a bundle with the Cloud Cam for $209.98 ($40 off)

And on Monday, if you shop at Whole Foods, you can get $10 in Amazon credit for spending $10 on groceries.

Other Deals

Again, there will (literally) be a million of these discount come Monday, but here are a few of the best that have been announced so far:

Instant Pot 6-Quart 10-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker – $99.99 ($40 off)

Ultimate Ears WonderBoom Bluetooth Speaker – $49.99 ($50 off)

TCL 55-inch 4k Roku Smart TV – $584.99 ($125 off)

Eufy RoboVac 30 – $239.99 ($30 off)

AncestryDNA kits – $54.99 ($40 off)