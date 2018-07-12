• Love your leave. As more companies offer paternity leave to new fathers, a concerning trend is emerging: they’re having a hard time convincing dads to take it.

The Wall Street Journal reports that a Deloitte survey of more than 1,000 U.S. workers found that one in three male respondents reported feeling worried that taking leave to care for a newborn would put their career at risk. More than 50% of men said they felt that using their parental-leave perks would be seen as a lack of career commitment.

To combat these factors, some firms are introducing new initiatives to urge fathers to take time off. At Twitter, for instance, “fathers gather quarterly for ‘Dads Lunches’ to trade parenting tips and talk through how and whether to take the full 20 weeks of paid leave the social-media firm offers,” WSJ reports. Likewise, American Express hosts discussion groups for new or soon-to-be fathers to talk about preparing for and returning from paternity leave. A theme at the companies profiled in the story is for higher-up executives to set an example by taking their own paternity leave.

The WSJ story paints the issue as a matter of logic. Men with the luxury of leave should take it since “it’s borderline idiotic” not to, as one source puts it.

But there are benefits to parental leave participation not mentioned in the article. In short, it’s good for women and equality at home—and in the workplace.

Previous research has found that dads who take paternity leave are more likely later on to pitch in with tasks like diaper changes, bedtime stories, and nighttime check-ins. That may unburden mothers, to some extent, from their disproportionate share of unpaid labor, leaving them more time to dedicate to work.

At work, meanwhile, when men take paternity leave it theoretically applies the stigma of parenthood more evenly. Rather than associating parental leave with only women—and potentially discounting their professional commitment as a result—employers must consider the possibility of leave for both female and male job and promotion candidates.