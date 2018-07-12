Blue Apron Is Featuring 'Bob's Burgers' Recipes This Summer

Meal box delivery service Blue Apron is partnering with 20th Century Fox to bring three burgers from the popular animated series Bob’s Burgers to life in customers’ homes.

The burgers were all designed by Chef Alvin Cailan from the Los Angeles restaurant Eggslut and include two burgers, “Quantum of Salsa Burger” and the “Gouda Wife Burger,” that were featured on previous episodes of the show, as well as a third, “The Absentee Shallot Burger,” which will be featured in the Season 9 premiere of the Bob’s Burgers, which airs in late September.

Cailan previously collaborated with Bob’s Burgers to create recipes for pop-up restaurants in LA and NYC in December of 2016 and 2017.

The burgers will be part of Blue Apron’s offerings once a month for the next three months with the following schedule:

• Week of July 23: The Quantum of Salsa Burger with Corn-Pepper Salsa & Onion Rings

• Week of August 20: The Gouda Wife Burger with Cucumber-Radish Salsa & Roasted Sweet Potatoes

• Week of September 17: The Absentee Shallot Burger with Caramelized Shallots & Fontina Cheese Fries

If you want to make a burger from Bob’s Burgers but aren’t quite ready to commit to Blue Apron in order to do so, you can also get a number of burger recipes from the show in The Bob’s Burgers Burger Book.