Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

Watch episode 11 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune examines the tech titans leading artificial intelligence research, Time looks at what’s next for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Money dishes on how to ace your next job interview, and Sports Illustrated looks tennis star Serena Williams as she inches closer to a title at Wimbledon and membership in the Grand Slam Moms club. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.