Don Julio Launches Its First New Tequila in 6 Years

Don Julio announced its first new tequila in six years Wednesday, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Double Cask.

The limited-edition tequila is aged in matured American white oak barrels for eight months and then finished for 30 days in casks that were previously used to age Buchanan’s Blended Scotch Whisky. In order for a tequila to be designated a Reposado, it needs to be aged for a minimum of two months but less than a year in oak barrels.

Don Julio Master Distiller Enrique de Colsa spent three years experimenting with different casks to perfect the flavor of this particular release. He says that the final product “perfectly balances the core flavor of Tequila Don Julio as well as the signature flavor of Buchanan’s Blended Scotch Whisky.”

The tequila will be available this summer while supplies last and has a suggested retail price of $59.99.

Both Don Julio and Buchanan’s are owned by Diageo. Diageo recently announced it is trying to sell some of its brands in order to focus on its pricer brands. Brands currently up for sale include Canadian whisky brand Seagrams VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s rum, Popov vodka, and Samba brand Romana. Diageo also owns George Clooney’s Tequila brand Casamigos.