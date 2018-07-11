Minivan Driver Leaves Gas Station With Nozzle Still in Tank, Setting Lamborghini On Fire

There are good days in life and bad days in life. And one Lamborghini owner recently had one of those bad days.

A Facebook user earlier this week published images of a Lamborghini Huracan Performante — which starts at about $275,000 — on fire at a gas station in Missouri. The user, Parker Gelber, said that he pulled into the gas station with his Lambo and then another person with a blue Lambo pulled in behind him. After they both went inside the gas station, they saw “a massive fireball out the window.” After dialing 911, he found that the blue Lamborghini was “completely burned down” and his red Lamborghini was “covered in ash” from the fire.

While it wasn’t immediately apparent to Gelber or others what happened, a bystander that posted a video on Facebook had some clues. He walked up to the Lambos to take a video of them and in the background, you can see a minivan driving away from the station with the nozzle still in its tank. The hose came loose, gas started coming out — and that was it.

“The pump sprayed fuel directly into the blue Huracan’s engine bay and it instantly ignited,” Gelber wrote.

No one was injured in the fire. Too bad the Lambo wasn’t so lucky.