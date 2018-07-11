Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. named a new Dunkin’ Donuts CEO on Wednesday. David Hoffman, the company’s president, will take over for former CEO Nigel Travis “effective immediately,” the company said in a statement.

In addition to serving as Dunkin’s CEO, Hoffman will remain as the company’s president and serve on the Board of Directors. Prior to starting at Dunkin’ Donuts in October 2016, Hoffman worked at McDonald’s Corporation for a cumulative 22 years (including as a crew member in high school). At McDonald’s he served in many roles including as the president of high growth markets.

Travis, who began his tenure as Dunkin’s CEO in 2009, will remain with the company and work on international development while also serving as executive chairman.

Dunkin’ Brands is the parent company for Baskin Robins and Dunkin’ Donuts.