Brett Kavanaugh, Reese Witherspoon, Russell Simmons: Broadsheet July 11th

• Actions>words. As the #MeToo movement continues to work its way through society, I’ve been waiting to hear stories about the smart and innovative ways employers are tackling the issue and moving to make their companies safer and more inclusive places for women to work. And while there’ve been a few that have embraced the challenge, I haven’t exactly been blown away by business’s response.

Now, a new survey of 1,100 people published in the Harvard Business Review suggests that I’m not alone. Here’s what the researchers found:

19% of women and 23% of men say, “My workplace has provided additional training.”

23% of women and 17% of men say, “I’ve seen tangible changes at work that increase my confidence the system will respond appropriately.”

16% of women and 14% of men say, “My workplace has introduced new policies, procedures, or systems that make it easier for people to speak up when they have concerns.”

Fighting sexual harassment and gender bias isn’t easy. But these numbers suggest that most companies aren’t even really trying. Meanwhile, individual employees and managers are reacting—often in ways that are likely to cause other kinds of damage. (65% of men surveyed said it’s now “less safe” to mentor and coach members of the opposite sex; Half of the men said that, “since the movements began, they know someone who has been wrongfully or excessively harmed by an accusation of sexual harassment.”)

The takeaway is clear: companies cannot ignore this moment—they must act. That means talking openly about sexual harassment, experimenting with new policies, and showing support for employees who speak up. (Click here to read more about what actions authors Candace Bertotti and David Maxfield recommend).

