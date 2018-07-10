• May-day? U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s pursuit of a “softer” Brexit just got way harder.

Two hardline members of May’s Cabinet resigned in recent days. Brexit Secretary David Davis stepped down Sunday, and the U.K.’s eccentric Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson departed his role Monday.

Both resignations were likely in protest of the prime minister’s “soft” approach to splitting the U.K. from the European Union next year. On Friday, it appeared as though May had unified warring factions of her Conservative party behind a divorce plan that would see the U.K. maintain loose ties to the EU through such mechanisms as a free-trade area with uniform regulations for goods.

It’s clear now that not everyone was on board.

With the resignations, May loses more than just two members of her inner circle. Davis’s and Johnson’s departures may fully ignite the simmering division in her party over Brexit—perhaps even placing her leadership in jeopardy. In Britain’s Parliamentary system, it would take just 48 out of 316 Conservative lawmakers to trigger a confidence vote on May as prime minister, a threshold that doesn’t seem far off given Britain’s volatile political atmosphere.

She could very well win that vote—she’d need the support of 159 MPs to do so—but there’s also a chance she could end up on the losing side, an outcome that would necessitate a leadership election among the Conservatives. Even if that happened, it’s unlikely a new PM would trigger yet another general election since Conservatives—at their going rate—would likely lose.

What’s even less certain is the future of Brexit. This week’s fireworks don’t change the March 2019 cutoff for the split. May thought she’d found an exit approach that satisfied her party on Friday, but that’s clearly no longer the case, meaning her government is staring down the deadline without a hint of a deal in place.

May is remaining steadfast on the matter, prompting comparisons to Britain’s only other female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, who endured Cabinet resignations over the issue of Europe in 1990. She’d vowed to press on but was weakened and forced to resign after failing to win the first round of a leadership election outright.

On Monday, May assumed a similar stance, promising to challenge any attempt to oust her as prime minister, essentially girding for what’s being called the fight of her political life.