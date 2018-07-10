Target Has a New Line of Low-Calorie, High-Protein Ice Cream

Target now has its own line of low-calorie ice creams. Similar to other low-calorie/high-protein ice cream brands, the new line by Target’s Archer Farms ranges from 330-380 calories per pint and includes 20-22 grams of protein.

The ice cream comes in six different flavors: Caramel Maple Bourbon Pecan, Cookie Dough, Chocolate Pecan Pie, Mini Donut, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Mint Cookies & Cream.

The Archer Farms ice cream is available now at Target stores and is priced at $4 a pint.

Halo Top is perhaps the best-known low-calorie/high-protein ice cream currently on the market. Last August, the ice cream was the best-selling pint in U.S. grocery stores, surpassing the sales of Ben & Jerry’s and Häagen-Daazs. The company has marketed itself as a “healthy” alternative to ice cream, a claim many experts have refuted.