If you’ve been craving free junk food, you’re going to love the next week.

7-Eleven stores will give customers a free small Slurpee on Wednesday, ‘7-Eleven Day’ (July 11—or, 7/11 on the calendar) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. And to celebrate the 91st anniversary of the convenience store, 7-Eleven is offering a Cap’n Crunch CrunchBerries flavored version of the frozen treat.

If that doesn’t satiate your appetite, you can also get a $1 “Big Bite” hot dog that day. And, just like Amazon Prime Day 2018, which is longer than a day, 7-Eleven day festivities will go on for a week, with the company offering a different promotion each day, ranging from a free Big Gulp fountain drink when you buy a share-size Snickers to free popcorn if you buy SmartWater. (You’ll have to be a 7Rewards members to take advantage of those deals, though.)

7-Eleven Day is the start of a run of food ‘holidays’ that mark mid-July.

Two days later on July 13, foodies (and junk food junkies) celebrate National French Fry Day, when many chains offer free or discounted fries. And July 18 is National Hot Dog Day. (7-Eleven will once again offer a $1 Big Bite dog on that day while some other chains will offer free frankfurters, if they follow the same pattern as last year.)