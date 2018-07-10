This is the web version of Data Sheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter on the top tech news. To get it delivered daily to your in-box, sign up here.

I direct your attention this morning to two fine pieces of business journalism. Both capture the critical tension of operating a successful technology business today. Both show that winning is a brutal, perilous, and risky affair.

The first is a Wall Street Journal “write-around”—meaning its subject didn’t publicly cooperate—of Robert Smith and his Vista Equity Partners. Vista buys and sells software companies, believing that by rigorously applying its time-tested best practices it can boost margins from 20% to 50%. When it has worked its ways, including cost-cutting, it sells.

Vista’s billionaire co-founder comes off as the epitome of the heartless Wall Street investor, despite reports of a hug-happy, egalitarian work environment. As portrayed by The Journal, Smith is less impressed with the beauty and power of software as he is by the similarities among the companies that make it. “Software companies taste like chicken,” the paper quotes him having said at a conference. “They’re selling different products, but 80% of what they do is pretty much the same.” It’s a quote that couldn’t endear Smith to the employees at the companies Vista buys.

As it happens, though Smith didn’t comment for The Journal’s article, he’ll be onstage a week from today at Fortune Brainstorm Tech. I will be interviewing him just before lunch. Perhaps we’ll serve chicken. Our chat will be livestreamed here.

The second article is this riveting account of a recent town hall meeting at iconic TV producer HBO, hosted by longtime chief Richard Plepler and his new overlord, John Stankey of AT&T. Someone at HBO leaked the account to The New York Times, a sign of discontent among the troops.

To boil down a long and worthwhile read, Stankey wants HBO to be more like Netflix. On the upside he’s willing to invest so HBO can dramatically amp up its production, the better to capture more lucrative data. On the downside, HBO has gotten to where it is—a highly praised and highly profitable shop—by focusing on quality, not quantity.

Stankey better be careful. AT&T has been an aggressive and successful acquirer. But unlike Vista with software, it has no formula for plumping up storied entertainment concerns, which resemble neither software outfits nor phone companies.