Apple's App Store Just Turned 10 Years Old

Apple’s App Store was introduced exactly 10 years ago today. The store initially launched with just 500 apps, and has now is home to more than 2 million.

To celebrate, Apple posted a timeline on its website detailing some of the App Store’s biggest moments over the years. One of the App Store’s biggest accomplishments has been inventing a whole new category of jobs. Ten years ago the number of people working on apps for phones was significantly less than it is today. The App Store led to the creation of a number of other companies.

“The App Store and iPhone changed our lives. Our first game, Imangi, launched the day the App Store opened. Fast forward 10 years, and we’ve created over 10 games, including Temple Run, which has been downloaded over a BILLION times. Our studio has grown from the two of us to a team of 35. None of this would have been possible without the App Store,” says Keith Shepherd and Natalia Luckyanova, founders of Imangi Studios, creators of Temple Run.

You can look back at the full history of Apple’s App Store in its Newsroom here.