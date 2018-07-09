'They Just Didn’t Get It, But They Do Now!' President Trump Reminds Twitter That No One Thought He Could Win

It’s been more than 500 days since President Donald Trump took office—and he’s still talking about the election.

In a Sunday evening tweet, Trump shared a video compilation of numerous individuals claiming he would never win the presidency along with the words “They just didn’t get it, but they do now!”

They just didn't get it, but they do now! pic.twitter.com/9T50NupkDy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2018

The video, created by YouTube user Elouai, features clips of dozens of individuals—from politicians and then-President Obama to George Clooney and Rosie O’Donnell—saying that Trump would “never be President.”

The clip then cuts to election night coverage, highlighting all the states that Trump won and a counter that shows the number of electoral votes racking up, and ends with a CNN correspondent saying, “What a night! How did this happen?”

But talking about his win is something the President appears to like to bring up—frequently.

Just last month, Trump reminded his followers that he had to “beat 17 very talented people, including the Bush Dynasty” and then the “Clinton Dynasty,” noting that “it never ends!”

I’ve had to beat 17 very talented people including the Bush Dynasty, then I had to beat the Clinton Dynasty, and now I have to beat a phony Witch Hunt and all of the dishonest people covered in the IG Report…and never forget the Fake News Media. It never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

In February, he retweeted an electoral map purportedly showing county-level results from the 2016 election, writing, “Such a beautiful map, thank you!”

Such a beautiful map, thank you! https://t.co/FyQdgKvsRO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

According to one count, Trump tweeted about the 2016 election more than 200 times between Election Day and November 8, 2017—an average of once every three to four days.