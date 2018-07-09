Donald Trump Is Sued by Former Driver for Overtime Pay

President Donald Trump’s personal driver of over 25 years is suing the Trump Organization for more than 3,000 hours of unpaid overtime over the last six years, according to Business Insider.

The suit, filed by Noel Cintron in Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday, seeks $178,200 for overtime pay and $5,000 in penalties in accordance with New York’s labor laws. The suit is limited to unpaid time from only the last six years because of the statute of limitations.

Bloomberg reported that Cintron, 59, is a registered Republican, and still works for the Trump Organization in security. He worked as Trump’s personal driver until the Secret Service took over.

These are not the first allegations that Trump has underpaid his workers.

In a statement to Business Insider, a Trump Organization spokesperson said that the lawsuit was frivolous, as Mr. Cintron was always paid “generously and in accordance with the law.”

“Once the facts come out we expect to be fully vindicated in court,” the spokesperson said.

Citron said he earned a fixed salary of $62,700 starting in 2003, which was raised to $68,000 in 2006 and $75,000 in 2010. But during the last six years of his tenure, Cintron said he worked 55 hours per week, racking up 3,300 hours of unpaid overtime.

Also, the Trump Organization canceled his health insurance at one point, costing him the equivalent of $11,000.