Helen Rodriguez Trias, Patricia Okoumou, New Voices: Broadsheet July 9th

• Hearing a New Voice. Will we look back at 2018 as a turning-point year for female founders of color?

It’s a bit early to know for sure, but there have certainly been some promising signs. In May, Backstage Capital’s Arlan Hamilton announced her new $36 million fund dedicated to investing in black female founders. Then in June, Digitalundivided released a new study that reported (along with some much less encouraging findings) that the number of startups founded by black women has more than doubled since 2016. Now comes the New Voices Fund.

In an appearance at Essence Festival last week, SheaMoisture founder Richelieu Dennis announced New Voices, a $100 million fund for female entrepreneurs of color. In fact, he says the fund has already invested in or committed to more than $30 million in funding for black women entrepreneurs over the past six months.

For context: A previous report from Digitalundivided found that companies led by black female founders accounted for 0.2% of all venture capital deals from 2012-2014. That is a massive inequity, and not one that two funds—both of which are relatively small by VC industry standards—are going to be able to fix all by themselves. (Are there others out there that I should know about? Flag them for me at kristen.bellstrom@fortune.com.) But for those founders who are able to grow their businesses thanks to this newly available pool of cash, they could make all the difference.

Black Enterprise