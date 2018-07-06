Wimbledon, Scarlett Johansson, House of Cards: Broadsheet July 6th

• Welcome to 2069. This curious Economist piece imagines a world in which women hold half of all global CEO jobs. Set in January 2069, it reflects on how the world got from here—women accounted for just 24 of the 2018 Fortune 500 CEOs—to there: real parity.

While it’s sad that this story can only be told as speculative fiction, the author’s vision is fascinating. The story predicts a second surge of anger over sexual harassment (“#MeTooRound2”), leading to a commitment at Davos 2019—where else?—to bringing the share of female CEOs to 50% with 50 years.

Interestingly, rather than improve the situation, the Economist sees this pledge setting off a massive backlash (something that some might argue is already in the works) and sparking the rise of “male-rights” groups and an onslaught of violence against women.

In the story, the tide starts to turn in 2021, driven by a milestone “successful class-action suit against Blokes&Partners, a prominent law-firm, by a group of mid-ranking female employees on the grounds of discrimination in promotion.”

I won’t spoil how the rest of the tale plays out—though I will note that many of the policies and changes that help this version of our world reach parity will be familiar to Broadsheet readers. None of the steps along the way require readers to buy into sci-fi mumbo jumbo or to suspend disbelief. That begs one simple question: What is stopping us from taking this story from fiction to fact?

The Economist