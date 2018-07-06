Honda wants to make a lawnmower with an interesting feature: The ability to go 150 miles per hour.

The company wants to once again hold the record for the fastest lawnmower, a title it once held for the “Mean Mower” that could go 130 mph (but only mow grass at 15 mph). The Mean Mower was dethroned in late 2015 by a modified Viking T6 created by a Norwegian, Per-Kristian Lundefaret.

Now Honda is back with the “Mean Mower 2,” a riding mower with carbon-fiber blades, T45 steel chassis, and custom drag tires. Oh, and a 999cc four-cylinder from a Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP motorcycle.

The mower is still in its prototype stage, but Honda hopes to get it to 150 mph, and reclaim its title, in the future.

