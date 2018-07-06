Happy Trade War, Pruitt Pruned, Cohen Blocked: CEO Daily for July 6, 2018

Good morning.

It’s Friday, so time for feedback—of which I’ve gotten lots this week in response to my Tuesday post criticizing tech workers for pushing their companies to abandon work for the U.S. government. Most of the response was positive. “Bravo,” said T. D. “Well-said,” wrote J.F. “An extremely important message,” responded L.M. “Keep fanning those embers,” said N.R. And E.B. even went so far as to call it “the best thing you have EVER written”—leading me to reevaluate a four-decade journalistic career.

But there were some naysayers. L.M. quoted Thomas Jefferson saying “the spirit of resistance to government is so valuable on certain occasions, that I wish it to be always kept alive.” He asked: “Can’t we have both ‘good government’ and technological innovation?”

And M.B. took me to task for “Chinese fear mongering… Remember the 1980s when Japan, Inc. was going to buy the U.S.? They bought buildings and Pebble Beach. Look at them now… The answer isn’t China, it’s within ourselves.” I’ll leave for another day the argument on why China isn’t Japan. But for now, I’d point out that I wasn’t intending to monger fear—just saying that in a two-superpower world, it’s not wise for U.S. companies to deny their best technology to the government, while Chinese companies give theirs full access.

Speaking of China: we’ll be taking a break from our normal Saturday China missive tomorrow, because Clay Chandler is on vacation. But I’ll be in China all next week, reporting from there.

More news below, including the end of a cabinet career that was swallowed by scandal. And: what’s next for the EPA.