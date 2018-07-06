Anthony Bourdain Left His $1.2 Million Estate to His Daughter

Despite reports of a $16 million fortune, Anthony Bourdain’s will revealed that the chef and television star’s estate was worth $1.2 million, most of which he has chosen to leave to his 11-year-old daughter.

Bourdain’s assets include $425,000 in “cash and savings,” $35,000 in a brokerage account, $250,000 in “personal property,” and $500,000 in “intangible property including royalties and residuals, according to People.

Since his daughter, Ariana, is still a minor, a guardian will protect her interests in his estate until she turns 18. Had she died before Bourdain, his estate would have gone to her nanny, Myra Quizon.

Bourdain left his frequent flyer miles to his former wife (although their divorce was not finalized), Ottavia Busia, and asked her to “dispose of [them] in accordance with what [she] believes to have been my wishes,” along with his furniture, books, and other personal items.

Bourdain was found dead of suicide on June 8 in a hotel room in Kayserberg, France, where he was filming an upcoming episode of his show Parts Unknown. He was 61.