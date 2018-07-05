Microsoft Outlook to Release Highly Anticipated Dark Mode

Microsoft Outlook will be releasing the highly anticipated dark mode “very soon,” according to an Outlook feedback forum post by an administrative user.

“We’ve actually been working on Dark Mode for a few months now and you can expect this in the product soon,” said the post. “One reason for the delay is our insistence that we deliver the best Dark Mode of any leading email client (you’ll understand when you see it, I guarantee).”

Dark mode is an aesthetic choice for many users, but also makes nighttime use easier on the eyes since it puts the entire interface in a darker color palette. Some sort of color shift setting for nighttime use is already available for Windows, Mac OS, Android, and iOS. Individual Office applications have dark themes available, but this will be the first for Microsoft Outlook.

The email and calendar software ran a test run of dark mode last Halloween, with positive feedback from users.

Love the new #Halloween theme in Outlook mail. @Microsoft @Outlook Any way to retain that theme permanently? — Arghya Dutta (@thearghyadutta) October 27, 2017

The https://t.co/0b8YLi7Qx0 Halloween theme is quite something pic.twitter.com/JIMc3ZSlPS — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) October 27, 2017

Anyone else loving the #Lightsturnedoff #Halloween mode in #Microsoft #Outlook.

Please can you leave this theme, as its really nice! — Яσв Ɔнαρмαи (@GothicFrog) October 31, 2017

Since then, they’ve adapted this prototype to launch as a full dark mode setting.

“We’ve redesigned the colors and code multiple times and are proud to enter the final stretch,” said the admin’s forum post. “Like you, we eagerly await the day this is finally available to the public. I am elated to announce that that day is very soon.”