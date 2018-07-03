What Is Open and Closed on July 4th — From Stores to Stock Markets

As you lather on the sunscreen and head out for drinks, BBQ, and fireworks this July 4th, remember that the Fourth of July is a federal holiday, meaning a lot of regular locations will be closed. Here’s a look at what’s open and closed this July 4th:

Government Offices – Closed

All non-essential federal government offices will be closed on July 4th. This includes courts, libraries, schools, and post offices. This does not include travel-related offices, however, so airports and Amtrak will be open on Fourth of July.

Mail Service – Closed

The U.S. Postal Service will be closed on July 4th, along with UPS and FedEx, although FedEx Offices will be open with modified hours.

Banks – Closed

Most banks observe Independence Day and will be closed July 4th. This includes TD Bank, Bank of America, Santander, and Wells Fargo.

Liquor Stores – Open

Different states have different liquor laws, but considering July 4th doesn’t fall on a Sunday in 2018, most liquor stores should be open on July 4th. Still, it might be best to call ahead to check if you’re stocking up for a Fourth of July cookout on Wednesday.

Grocery Stores – Open

Most grocery stores will be open on July 4th, including Shaw’s and Stop & Shop, but make sure you get your shopping done early — some places, like Whole Foods, will be closing early so employees can enjoy the Fourth of July.

Retail Stores – Open

Most major retailers like Target and Walmart will be open on July 4th, but check the store’s website to be certain your location is open for during normal hours on Fourth of July.

Stock Markets – Closed

Both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closing early on Tues., July 3, and will be closed all day on July 4th.

Restaurants – Open

Most major chain restaurants will be open on July 4th, but many local eateries shut their doors for the Fourth of July, so make sure to call ahead before you head out.