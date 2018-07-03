This Is Every Mass Shooting in the U.S. Since 1949

A gunman opened fire at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland’s capital city of Annapolis in a “targeted attack,” killing five people and wounding two others on July 28, Anne Arundel County Acting Police Chief William Krampf said. The assailant was armed with a shotgun, according to the Baltimore Sun, which owns The Capital Gazette. The Associated Press described the shooting as “one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.”

The following is a list of mass shootings by number of casualties (death toll excludes assailants; injuries result of gunfire, collateral damage):

58 dead, 515 injured – Las Vegas – Oct. 1, 2017

Stephen Paddock opened fire on country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel; assailant also died

49 dead; about 58 injured – Orlando, Florida – June 12, 2016

Omar Mateen, inspired by extremist propaganda, attacked Pulse Nightclub, a popular venue with the gay community; assailant also died

42 dead, 23 injured – Blacksburg, Virginia – April 16, 2017

Student Seung-Hui Cho committed slayings at dormitory and Norris Hall at Virginia Tech

26 dead, 2 injured – Newtown, Connecticut – Dec. 14, 2012

Adam Lanza stormed building killing staff and children at Sandy Hook Elementary School; Lanza, who killed his mother at home, also died

26 dead – Sutherland Springs, Texas – Nov. 5, 2017

Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during Sunday services at First Baptist Church; children among casualties; assailant found dead after fleeing scene

25 injured; no fatalities – Little Rock, Arkansas – July 1, 2017

Rap concert at Power Ultra Lounge, three arrests made

23 dead; 27 injured – Killeen, Texas – Oct. 16, 1991

George Hennard crashed truck through plate glass window and opened fire at Luby’s Cafeteria

21 dead; 19 injured – San Ysidro, California – July 18, 1984

James Huberty, armed with multiple weapons and rounds of ammunition, sprayed a McDonald’s restaurant with gunfire

20 injured (excluding suspects) – Trenton, New Jersey – June 17, 2018

Shooting at all-night art festival; Tahaij Wells, a suspect and the lone fatality, was recently released from prison and on parole; two other suspects were injured

17 dead – Parkland, Florida – Feb. 14, 2018

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School; former student Nikolas Cruz, 19, arrested in shooting that gave rise to student-led campaign for gun control

16 dead; 31 injured – Austin, Texas – Aug. 1, 1966

Charles Whitman opened fire from the observation deck of the 27-story clock tower at the University of Texas; Whitman killed his wife and mother before storming the tower; police killed Whitman; dead included unborn child

14 dead; 24 injured – San Bernadino, California – Dec. 2, 2015

Husband and wife team, Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashteen Malik, opened fire using rapid-fire rifles at Inland Regional Center

14 dead; 6 injured – Edmond, Oklahoma – Aug. 20, 1986

Patrick Sherrill killed co-workers at post office, committed suicide. “The Edmond incident was one of fifteen homicide incidents by postal employees from 1986 through 1999 in which thirty-four postal workers and six non-employees were killed,” according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.

13 dead; 3 injured – Camden, New Jersey – Sept. 6, 1949

Howard Unruh, a World War II veteran, calmly walked through the Cramer Hill neighborhood, killing men, women and children

13 dead; 24 injured – Littleton, Colorado – April 20, 1999

Students Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold stormed Columbine High School carrying guns and bombs

13 dead; 33 injured – Fort Hood, Texas – Nov. 5, 2009

Major Nidal Malik Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, opened fire on soldiers at a military processing center

13 dead; 4 injured – Binghamton, New York – April 3, 2009

Jiverly Wong targeted immigrant center, where he had been learning English

13 dead; 1 injured – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania – Sept. 25, 1982

Assailant George Banks had worked as a prison guard.

13 dead; 1 injured – Seattle – Feb. 18, 1983

Three gunmen robbed the Wah Mee gambling club in Chinatown, hogtied victims

12 dead; about 70 injured – Aurora, Colorado – July 20, 2012

James Holmes, armed with firearms and tear gas canisters, attacked the midnight showing of the new Batman movie “The Dark Knight Rises” at the Century 16 theater

12 dead; 8 injured – Washington, D.C. – Sept. 16, 2013

Gunman Aaron Alexis entered a restricted facility at the Washington Navy Yard with a valid identification card

12 dead – Atlanta area – July 29, 1999

Multiple crime scenes, including day trading firms; hammer also used as murder weapon; assailant Mark O. Barton also died

10 dead – Santa Fe, Texas – May 18, 2018

High school near Houston; suspect arrested, armed with shotgun, .38-revolver; explosive devices found

10 dead – Samson, Alabama, and surrounding communities – March 10, 2009

Multiple crime scenes; assailant Michael K. McLendon also died

9 dead – Red Lake, Minnesota – March 21, 2005

Two crime scenes, including high school; assailant Jeff Weiss, 16, also died

9 dead – Jacksonville, Florida – June 18, 1990

Shooting at auto loan office; assailant James Edward Plough also died

9 dead – Waddell, Arizona – Aug. 9, 1991

Robbery at Buddhist temple; assailants Johnathan (cq) Doody and Allessandero Garcia sentenced to prison

9 dead, 1 injured – Charleston, South Carolina – June 17, 2015

Dylan Storm Roof, avowed white supremacist, opened fire at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church; sentenced to death

9 dead – Roseburg, Oregon – Oct. 1, 2015 – Roseburg, Oregon

Shooting at Umpqua Community College; assailant Christopher Harper Mercer also died

9 dead – Covina, California – Dec. 24, 2008

Bruce Jeffrey Pardo, armed with handguns and homemade flamethrower and dressed as Santa Claus, attacked a Christmas Eve party, killed self

8 dead – San Francisco – July 1, 1993

Incident at office building; gunman Gian Luigi Ferri also died

8 dead, 2 injured – Carthage, North Carolina – March 29, 2009

Shooting at nursing home; assailant Robert Stewart wounded

8 dead – Appomattox, Virginia – Jan. 19-20, 2010

Assailant Christopher Bryan Speight also fired on police helicopter

8 dead, 1 injured – Seal Beach, California – Oct. 12, 2011

Incident at hair salon; gunman Scott Evans Dekraai arrested; ex-wife among victims

8 dead, 2 injured – Manchester, Connecticut – Aug. 3, 2010

Shooting at beer distributor; gunman Omar Thornton, armed with two pistols, committed suicide

8 dead – Lincoln County, Mississippi – May 27, 2017

Multiple crime scenes; suspect Cory Godbolt wounded by police; deputy sheriff among victims; “Suicide by cop was my intention,” Godbolt quoted as saying

7 dead – Sunnyvale, California – Feb. 16, 1988

Shooting at computer firm ESL Inc.; gunman Richard Wade Farley arrested

7 dead – Fullerton, California – July 12, 1976

Shooting at California State University, Fullerton; janitor Charles Allaway was armed with semi-automatic rifle

7 dead, 2 injured – Sonoma and Cotati, California – April 14, 1989

Multiple crime scenes; assailant Ramon Bojorquez Salcido sentenced to death, used handgun and knife

7 dead – Honolulu – Nov. 2, 1999

Service technician Byran Koji Uyesugi opened fire in Xerox Corp. building, arrested

7 dead – Wakefield, Massachusetts – Dec. 26, 2000

Shooting at Edgewater Technology; employee Michael McDermott convicted of killing co-workers; was armed with rifle, shotgun and handgun

7 dead – Goleta, California – Jan. 30, 2006

Shooting at postal facility; assailant Jennifer San Marco committed suicide

7 dead, 2 injured – Grand Rapids, Michigan – July 7, 2011

Multiple crime scenes; assailant Rodrick Shonte Dantzler, armed with stolen handgun, committed suicide

7 dead – Copley Township, Ohio – Aug. 7, 2011

Gunman Michael Hance was armed with handguns; killed by police

7 dead, 3 injured – Oakland, California – April 2, 2012

Shooting at Oikos University; former student One L. Goe arrested, used handgun

6 dead, 7 injured – Isla Vista, California – May 23, 2014

Shootings, stabbings near campus of University of California, Santa Barbara; car also used as weapon by assailant Elliot Rodger, who committed suicide

6 dead, 19 injured – Garden City, New York – Dec. 7, 1993

Long Island Rail Road shooting; gunman Colin Ferguson arrested and convicted of murder, attempted murder

6 dead, 8 injured – Meridian, Mississippi – July 8, 2003

Shooting at Lockheed Martin factory; assembly line worker Douglas Williams, armed with shotgun and rifle, committed suicide; Williams described as menacing racist in CBS News report

6 dead, 2 injured – Skagit County, Washington – Sept. 2, 2008

Multiple crimes scenes; assailant Isaac Zamora, classified mentally ill, convicted

6 dead, 14 injured – Tucson, Arizona – Jan. 8, 2011

U.S. District Court Judge John Roll among the dead at community event; U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords among the injured; assailant Jared Lee Loughner also hurt; Giffords was holding the event in a supermarket parking lot

6 dead, 4 injured – Oak Creek, Wisconsin – Aug. 5, 2012

Shooting at Sikh temple; assailant Wade Michael Page committed suicide

6 dead, 2 injured – Minneapolis, Minnesota – Sept. 27, 2012

Shooting at Accent Signage Systems; former employee Andrew John Engeldinger, armed with pistol, committed suicide

6 dead – Hialeah, Florida – July 26, 2013

Shooting at apartment complex; assailant Pedro Alberto Vargas, armed with pistol, committed suicide

6 dead, 2 injured – Kalamazoo, Michigan – Feb. 20, 2016

Series of random shootings; Jason Brian Dalton, armed with two pistols, arrested

5 dead, 1 injured – Iowa City, Iowa – Nov. 1, 1991

Former graduate student Gang Lu killed five faculty members and a student with a revolver at the University of Iowa, committed suicide

5 dead, 11 injured – San Francisco – Sept. 4, 1977

Gang-related shooting at Golden Dragon Restaurant in Chinatown

5 dead, 32 injured – Stockton, California – Jan. 17, 1989

Shooting at Cleveland Elementary School; gunman Patrick Purdy opened fire on schoolyard with AK-47 rifle, committed suicide

5 dead, 1 injured – Seattle, Washington – May 30, 2012

Shooting at Cafe Racer; assailant Ian Lee Stawicki committed suicide

5 dead, 4 injured – Santa Monica, California – June 7, 2013

Shooting at Santa Monica College Library and nearby home; assailant John Samir Zawahri, armed with rifle and 1,300 rounds of ammunition, committed suicide

5 dead – Burlington, Washington – Sept 23, 2016

Victims randomly targeted at Cascade Mall; assailant Arcan Cetin committed suicide in jail on April 16, 2017

5 dead, 42 injured – Broward County, Florida – Jan. 6, 2017

Shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport; gunman Esteban Santiago-Ruiz, armed with pistol, diagnosed with schizophrenia

5 dead – Orlando, Florida – June 5, 2017

Workplace shooting; disgruntled former employee John Robert Neumann Jr., armed with handgun and knives, committed suicide

5 dead, 18 injured – Rancho Tehama Reserve, California – Nov. 13-14, 2017

Multiple crime scenes; assailant Kevin Janson Neal, armed with two pistols and two rifles, committed suicide

5 dead, 2 injured – Annapolis, Maryland – June 28, 2018

Assailant armed with a shotgun opened fire at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland’s capital city in targeted attack; a reporter at the newspaper tweeted shortly after the killings: “A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead.”