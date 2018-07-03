Google Doodle Highlights Recipes Ahead of Fourth of July

Google is celebrating the Fourth of July a day early.

The tech giant on Tuesday updated its Google Doodle with a map of the U.S. and recipes from all fifty states and five territories. When you click on the Google Doodle icon above the search box on Google.com, the map will expand and you’ll be able to click on any area you wish. When you do, you’ll have the option of cycling through dish recipes and choosing one for your big Independence Day cookout.

Google Doodles are a popular feature on the company’s search engine. Sometimes, the Doodles are games you can play instead of searching and in other cases, they provide information about a day in history. They can also be used to commemorate major holidays or events, like the World Cup.

In a blog post announcing this year’s Fourth of July Google Doodle, the company said that the recipes were chosen after it analyzed Google Trends data over the last 12 months. The recipes are the most highly searched-for recipes in each state over that period.

To access the recipes, go to Google.com and click the Doodle above the search box. You’ll then have the option of clicking a region and perusing all of the recipes. Once you find what you like, you can tap the sharing icon to send the recipe to Facebook, Twitter, or an e-mail address. You can also choose to view the top recipes for the particular dish right in Google’s search.