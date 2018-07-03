Parents in Concord, N.C. have been warned that fireworks resembling My Little Pony and Pete’s Dragon toys—and project flames from their mouths and horns—are being sold in area stores prior to the Fourth of July holiday.

Firefighters in Concord, a city located about 20 miles northeast of Charlotte, said in a Facebook post on Monday that the toys, “can cause severe injury and burns to children who may believe that they are a toy.”

The toys are made of a hard plastic but contain wicks that can be lit in their horns and tails, according to a video posted by Charlotte’s local news station, WSOC-TV.

Concord’s public safety department has not received any reports of children being injured by the novelty fireworks. The National Fire Protection Association states that in 2017, an estimated 12,900 people were treated for fireworks-related injuries at U.S. hospital emergency rooms and children under the age of 15 accounted for 36% of these injuries.

Hasbro (has), the manufacturer behind the My Little Pony franchise, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.