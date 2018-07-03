25-Foot Amazon Boxes Are About to Arrive in Cities Across the World

It’s almost Amazon Prime Day, and to make sure you don’t forget, Amazon is providing giant, visual reminders around the world.

New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, and Milan will all see 25-foot Amazon packages arrive within the next two weeks ahead of 2018’s Prime Day.

The “Unboxing Prime Day” events — the boxes are expected to come with “unforgettable” surprises, Amazon said in an announcement — will also be live-streamed. So far only, Brooklyn, N.Y., has a date to tune in on: July 11.

Amazon Prime Day promotes Amazon Prime’s offerings, including video and music streaming. You can check out the live streams at amazon.com/unboxingprimeday.

Prime Day itself and the deals that come with it are scheduled to start July, 16, at 3 p.m. ET. and will last through July 17, making it the longest Amazon Prime Day to date.