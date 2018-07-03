5 Tips for Getting the Best Deals on Amazon Prime Day 2018

Amazon has made its Prime Day 2018 a reality. And when the festivities kick off on July 16, Amazon’s website will be filled with deals.

But Amazon’s big deal days are also a whirlwind. And if you don’t act fast or have a plan going in, you might miss out on the opportunity to get your hands on the best deals the company has to offer.

So, to help you with that and give you some tips on how to find the best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals, we’ve compiled the following guide. With a little help from these tips, you should have the opportunity to get whatever you desire on Prime Day:

1. Get Your Amazon Account Set Up

New to Amazon? Not a Prime customer? Haven’t shopped on Amazon lately? Regardless, now’s the time to ensure your Amazon account is set and ready to go.

Log into your Amazon account to make sure your address is correct and credit cards are assigned to your account. You’ll also want to be sure you have nothing in your shopping cart, unless it’s something you plan to buy on Prime Day.

A little planning goes a long way in catching deals.

2. Use the Shopping Cart to Your Advantage

One of the nice things about the Amazon shopping cart is that you can place items there and leave them without ever buying them. Whenever you’re ready to make a purchase, Amazon will alert you to whatever the new price is.

So, for instance, if you know you want to buy some items on Prime Day, place them in your shopping cart now. Then on Prime Day, you can check your shopping cart and Amazon will automatically change the price on those products to whatever the sales price is.

3. Use Deal Alerts

There are a variety of deal alerts services out there that let you see what the price is on the produces you choose. Amazon’s own shopping app for iOS and Android will send notifications when products you’re tracing are on sale. You can also use a service like CamelCamelCamel, which lets you create a tracking list and see up to the minute how prices are changing on Amazon.

4. Check Back Early and Often

Although some of the deals Amazon will offer on Prime Day will last all day, others won’t. Throughout the day, the company will be offering Lightning Deals that will come with discounted prices for a limited period of time. Realizing that, you’ll want to keep checking Amazon’s Lightning Deals page to see if you can find winner.

Additionally, Amazon is already offering some deals ahead of Prime Day and will likely continue to do so. Keep checking the site each day to see if the products you want come with early bird pricing.

5. Don’t Only Rely on Amazon

Just because it’s Prime Day, it doesn’t mean that you need to only buy products on Amazon.

Before you buy on Amazon, check out Walmart, Target, NewEgg, Best Buy, and other sites to see what kinds of offers they have running that day. Other retailers don’t like losing all of their business to Amazon on Prime Day and might fight deals with even better offers.

Shop around. You’ll be happy you did.