Hello AMLO, EU Retaliation, Stocks Stumble: CEO Daily for July 2, 2018

Is the world a better place because of Elon Musk? I believe it is. We need dreamers, people who focus on the big prize, who aim for Mars. I like his vision of a new energy future (even if his takeover of SolarCity hasn’t worked as planned). And I give him single-handed credit for making electric cars, once the New Coke of automobiles, sexy. My first ride in a Tesla Roadster was one of my life’s two great driving experiences (the other being the Dodge Dart that was my first).

But would I invest in Tesla? Or order a Model 3? That’s another matter. Musk’s tendency to over-promise and under-deliver doesn’t inspire confidence. Nor is it encouraging to hear he has been spending his nights sleeping on the factory floor, or that he installed a third assembly line under a temporary tent, or that he is pushing his robots beyond their recommended limits. I’d like to see a little more stability before entrusting him with either my retirement savings or my morning commute. The market may value Tesla more highly than GM. But I prefer a CEO who has the confidence to sleep soundly in her bed at night.

Still, the Wall Street Journal reports this morning that Musk’s mad scramble did finally achieve his goal of producing 5,000 Model 3s in (almost) a week. And here’s what the New York Times found when it was given an unusual peek under the hood.

