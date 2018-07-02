If you want to keep abreast of the technology industry, Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference in Aspen, Colo. is a must-watch event. The three-day invitation-only conference, which kicks off on July 16, is an invaluable window into tech entrepreneurs, investors, and trends.

You can catch a livestream of the event on this page (all times shows are local/Mountain Time).

Many of the tech industry’s biggest leaders attend Brainstorm Tech in search of a competitive edge and to avoid being disrupted into oblivion. At a time when every company is fast becoming a tech company, you won’t want to miss what happens on stage.

You can find an abridged version of the agenda below to guide you during the livestream. You can find the complete agenda, which includes roundtables and other “concurrent” sessions that will not be livestreamed as well as various morning and evening activities for attendees, here.

(all times are local/Mountain)

Monday July 16, 2018

2:00 PM Opening remarks

2:05 PM Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber

2:30 PM Shiva Rajaraman, chief product officer, WeWork; Julie Rice, chief brand officer, WeWork

2:50 PM Richard Liu, CEO, JD.com

3:20 PM Penny Pritzker, chairman, PSP Partners; former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Bradley Tusk, CEO, Tusk Ventures

3:50 PM Hooi Ling Tan, co-founder, Grab

4:10 PM Ivy Ross, vice president, design for hardware, Google

4:30 PM Pat Gelsinger, CEO, VMWare; Dennis Woodside, COO, Dropbox; Lisa Su, CEO, AMD

4:55 PM Jennifer Fleiss, CEO, Code Eight; Marc Lore, CEO, Walmart eCommerce U.S; CEO, Jet.com

5:15 PM Session to be announced

6:45 PM Jerry Yang, founding partner, AME Cloud Ventures and co-founder, Yahoo

Tuesday July 17, 2018

9:15 AM Toni Reid, vice president, Alexa Experience and Echo Devices, Amazon

9:35 AM Jeffrey Housenbold, managing partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers; Lydia Jett, consumer Internet investor, SoftBank Vision Fund

10:00 AM Asheesh Birla, SVP product, Ripple; Claire Hughes Johnson, COO, Stripe; Bridget van Kralingen, SVP, global industries, platform, and blockchain, IBM

10:55 AM John Zimmer, President, Lyft

11:20 AM Christa Quarles, CEO, OpenTable

11:25 AM Tristan Harris, founder, Center for Humane Technology; Natalie Evans Harris, COO, ecosystem development, BrightHive; Hemant Taneja, managing director, General Catalyst

12:15 PM Robert Smith, CEO, Vista Equity Partners

3:15 PM Mark Mahaney, managing director, Internet, RBC Capital Markets

3:25 PM Robert Bakish, CEO, Viacom; Noah Oppenheim, president, NBC News; Stacey Sher, co-president, Activision Blizzard Studios

3:50 PM Stacy Brown-Philpot, CEO, TaskRabbit

4:10 PM Mark Verstegen, president, EXOS

4:20 PM Dr. Mike Capps, CEO, Diveplane

4:45 PM Gillian Tans, CEO, Booking.com

Wednesday July 18, 2018

9:00 AM Alfred Lin, partner, Sequoia Capital; Tony Xu, CEO, DoorDash

9:25 AM Dan Hart, CEO, Virgin Orbit; Howard Lance, CEO, Maxar Technologies

9:50 AM Jen Easterly, managing director; global head, Cybersecurity Fusion Center, Morgan Stanley

10:15 AM Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command

10:40 AM Session to be announced

11:10 AM Closing remarks